LONDON Aug 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were two divisions below Norwich City last season, beat them 1-0 to make a good start to their Championship (second tier) campaign on Sunday in the final match of the weekend.

Norwich, relegated from the Premier League in May after losing six of their last seven games, had Swedish defender Martin Olsson sent off in the 60th minute for a second yellow card, after which he appeared to push the referee.

Olsson had held back Wolves' new signing, Rajiv van La Parra, and four minutes later the Dutch midfielder crossed from the same position on the right for Dave Edwards to head past goalkeeper John Ruddy.

Wolves won the League One (third tier) title last season after scoring 89 goals but like the visitors they were unable to get a shot on target in a dull first half.

Norwich, who scored only 28 goals in the Premier League, finally managed to force a save from Carl Ikeme 10 minutes after the interval with a low shot by new signing Lewis Grabban from Bournemouth.

But they rarely threatened again and Wolves looked more likely to score again on the counter-attack against 10 men.