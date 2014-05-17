Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON May 17 Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore "should give serious consideration to his position" in light of "growing evidence of a closed culture of sexism" at the organisation, said an FA board member.
Pressure is mounting on the Premier League to act after a female employee exposed sexist emails Scudamore sent to friends, forcing him to apologise.
"It is increasingly clear steps are needed as a matter of urgency to review governance at the Premier League with a view to improving accountability and tackling head on a culture that demeans women and seems to discourage their involvement in the game's administration," FA board member Heather Rabbatts said in a statement on Saturday.
"These challenges go beyond the current situation of chief executive Richard Scudamore, however if the league are to move forward in a positive way then he and they should give serious consideration to his position in the coming days." (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.