LONDON Nov 25 Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Dave Sexton has died aged 82, the English Football Association said in a statement on Sunday.

Sexton lifted the FA Cup as Chelsea boss in 1970 and went on to win the European Cup Winners' Cup the following season.

He made his name as a player with West Ham United and went on to manage Manchester United between 1977 and 1981 after leaving Queens Park Rangers.

The Londoner later had two stints as England Under-21 manager. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)