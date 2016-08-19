LONDON Aug 19 The Leicester City coach Craig Shakespeare has been appointed to work with England manager Sam Allardyce on a part-time basis, the Football Association announced on Friday.

He will remain with Premier League champions Leicester, where he works under Claudio Ranieri.

"This is a huge honour for me," Shakespeare told the FA website (www.theFa.com).

"Anyone involved in football knows that representing your country is something special and this caps off a brilliant year."

"Craig will be a tremendous asset to England, and I am grateful to Leicester for their help in making this happen," Allardyce said.

"Players respect him, and his achievement this past season means we will be getting someone who has a strong winning mentality."

The FA has already appointed former Liverpool midfielder Sammy Lee as assistant manager.

The new coaching team's first match is a World Cup qualifying game away to Slovakia on September 4. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Neil Robinson)