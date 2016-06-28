June 28 Alan Shearer is eager to be involved in the England set-up, saying his international experience would prove vital to the side after manager Roy Hodgson quit in the wake of the country's humiliating Euro 2016 exit to Iceland on Monday.

The 45-year-old, who scored 30 goals in 63 caps for England and featured at four major tournaments, revealed that the Football Association (FA) rejected him over a lack of managerial experience prior to Hodgson's appointment in 2012.

England under-21 coach Gareth Southgate has been made favourite by British bookmakers to take over from Hodgson, who resigned minutes after the 2-1 second round loss to Iceland, with Crystal Palace's Alan Pardew also at fairly short odds.

"I went to see the FA and said I wanted the job. They just looked at me and said, 'No, it's a lack of experience'," Shearer, whose managed Newcastle United for eight games in 2009, said on the BBC's 'Match of the Day'.

"I said, 'Well, you've hired experience, you pay them an absolute fortune, I could not have done any worse than those guys.'

"I would offer my services again, even if Gareth Southgate got the job, I would offer my experience of tournaments, for him to take players who have been there and done it has to be of benefit." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)