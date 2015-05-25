Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgery
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone surgery on his damaged right knee and will make a full recovery, his agent Mino Raiola said on Tuesday.
Sheffield United have sacked manager Nigel Clough and his staff, the League One club announced on Monday.
A statement on the third tier club's website (www.Sufc.co.uk) said that "a change in direction was necessary for the forthcoming season".
United finished fifth in the league but were beaten in the play-off semi-final. They had also reached the semi-finals of the League Cup.
Clough, 49, the son of the late Brian Clough who won two European Cups as manager of Nottingham Forest, joined United in October 2013.
He played for Forest under his father before joining Liverpool and then Manchester City, winning 14 England caps.
His management career began with Burton Albion (1998-2009) before joining Derby County for four seasons.
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is hopeful of returning to action soon after sustaining a dead leg during the club's 1-0 Premier League victory over Watford on Monday, the playmaker has said.