Swansea City's Jonjo Shelvey (L) passes Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho before shooting to score a goal during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Swansea City midfielder Jonjo Shelvey struggled to conceal his emotions after taking a leading role at both ends of the pitch in the 2-2 Premier League draw with his former club Liverpool on Monday.

Shelvey opened the scoring for Swansea but two poor passes allowed Liverpool to take the lead before his neat header set up striker Michu for a second-half aqualiser.

"I just want to say sorry to the Swansea fans for the two bad mistakes that gifted Liverpool a draw and I thought we deserved more than that," Shelvey told Sky Sports.

Shelvey joined Swansea from Liverpool in July for 5 million pounds.

"I did not really want to celebrate when I scored - I still have respect for the fans and loved every minute at Liverpool, but it is hard to contain emotions," he said.

"You just want to go into a hole where nobody can see you but it has happened to great players over time."

Shelvey broke forward in the second half to nod a neat pass into the path of striker Michu, who clipped the ball past Simon Mignolet to secure a point for Swansea.

"I showed a bit of character to keep getting on the ball," he said. "I still feel I have given Liverpool a draw but it was a great game to play in." (Writing by Ed Osmond; Editing by John Mehaffey)