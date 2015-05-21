LONDON May 21 Former Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and England striker Teddy Sheringham will take up his first managerial role at Stevenage, the English fourth tier club said on Thursday.

The 49-year-old, who has spent the last 12 months as an attacking coach at West Ham United, replaces Graham Westley whose contract expires on May 31.

"Stevenage have confirmed that former Manchester United, Tottenham, West Ham and England international Teddy Sheringham will take over as manager in the summer," the League Two club said in a statement on their website (www.stevenagefc.com).

Sheringham had a 25-year playing career, scoring 288 goals in 755 league games for nine clubs and winning 51 England caps before retiring at the age of 42.

He began his career with east London club Millwall and had spells at Nottingham Forest and Spurs before enjoying a profitable four-year stint at United where he won three Premier League titles and the FA Cup.

Sheringham, the oldest goalscorer and outfield player in Premier League history, will also be remembered for scoring an injury-time equaliser in United's 1999 Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich.

Stevenage finished sixth in League Two this season but lost 4-2 on aggregate to Southend United in the playoff semi-final. (Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Ken Ferris)