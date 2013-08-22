Soccer-Ibrahimovic happy at United as contract talks continue
March 29 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is relishing his time at the Premier League club and is in talks to extend his contract, saying he "never leaves a job unfinished".
MANCHESTER, England Aug 22 Manchester City winger Scott Sinclair has joined fellow Premier League side West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan, the clubs said on Thursday.
The 24-year-old former Chelsea and Swansea player was signed by City a year ago but has failed to establish himself, making only three starts in 15 appearances in all competitions last term.
"Scott understands he needs to play football and it will be good to work with him again," West Brom manager Steve Clarke, who knows Sinclair from their Chelsea days, said on the Midlands club's website (www.wba.co.uk).
"We're delighted he feels this is the right club for him at this stage of his career. He is the type of player we were missing from the squad."
West Brom, whose next league match is at Everton on Saturday, said the loan was agreed with a view to a permanent deal. City also confirmed the deal on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk). (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ken Ferris)
March 29 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is relishing his time at the Premier League club and is in talks to extend his contract, saying he "never leaves a job unfinished".
March 29 Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, who defied 5000-1 odds to lead the team to a fairytale Premier League title in 2016, has said he is still stunned by his sacking last month.
LONDON, March 29 Everton have been dealt another injury blow ahead of Saturday's Premier League derby against Liverpool after defender Ramiro Funes Mori was injured while playing for Argentina.