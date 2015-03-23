LONDON Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel was charged with violent conduct for appearing to stamp on Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea during Sunday's Premier League clash, the FA said.

The incident, in stoppage-time of United's 2-1 victory at Anfield, was missed by match officials.

Slovakia international Skrtel appeared to tread on De Gea's calf in the final seconds as Liverpool chased an equaliser.

