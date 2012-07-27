July 27 Norwich City have signed Scotland international Robert Snodgrass on a three-year deal from Championship (second division) side Leeds United.

The 24-year-old midfielder -- who scored 35 goals in 168 league games for Leeds -- has made the move to the Premier League outfit for an undisclosed fee, Norwich said on their website (www.canaries.co.uk).

He is new manager Chris Hughton's third signing after Jacob Butterfield and Steven Whittaker.