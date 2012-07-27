July 27 Norwich City have signed Scotland
international Robert Snodgrass on a three-year deal from
Championship (second division) side Leeds United.
The 24-year-old midfielder -- who scored 35 goals in 168
league games for Leeds -- has made the move to the Premier
League outfit for an undisclosed fee, Norwich said on their
website (www.canaries.co.uk).
He is new manager Chris Hughton's third signing after Jacob
Butterfield and Steven Whittaker.
