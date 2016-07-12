July 12 England defender Ryan Bertrand has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Southampton until 2021, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who was in his country's squad for Euro 2016, initially joined the club on a season-long loan in July 2014, but completed a permanent move from Chelsea in February the following year.

But now he has signed a new five-year deal as the club continues to tie up key players on long-term contracts.

"I'm very pleased. It's been a fantastic move for me since the day I came to this club and I look forward to many more successful years and really pushing forward," Bertrand told the club's website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

"I've enjoyed my football here. I've really enjoyed the club, and the fans have been fantastic with me personally as well, so I couldn't think of any better place to play football and to keep on developing.

Bertrand, who had a frustrating spell with Chelsea, made 32 league appearances last season to lead Southampton to a sixth-place finish in the table and a place in the Europa League group stages.

Southampton, who have sold Victor Wanyama to Tottenham, Sadio Mane to Liverpool and Graziano Pelle to Chinese club Shandong Luneng during the summer, have awarded new deals to Virgil van Dijk, Fraser Forster, James Ward-Prowse and Steven Davis in recent months. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton)