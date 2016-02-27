Feb 27 Southampton 1 Chelsea 2

Cesc Fabregas and Branislav Ivanovic struck late goals to earn Chelsea a 2-1 victory at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Shane Long took advantage of a mistake by Baba Rahman to put the hosts ahead just before halftime, pouncing on the ball before beating Thibaut Courtois with a neat finish.

Chelsea struggled to create clearcut chances before Fabregas equalised after 75 minutes when the Spanish midfielder's hopeful cross deceived Southampton keeper Fraser Forster and sneaked in at the far post.

It was the first goal the Saints had conceded in seven league games and Chelsea grabbed the winner one minute from time thanks to a powerful header from Ivanovic. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Clare Fallon)