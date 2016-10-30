Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
SOUTHAMPTON 0 CHELSEA 2
LONDON, Oct 30 Chelsea racked up a fourth consecutive league win without conceding a goal as they outclassed Southampton with strikes from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa at St Mary's on Sunday.
Hazard cut back and rifled a shot through Fraser Forster's legs after six minutes and Chelsea never surrendered their command.
Spain striker Costa doubled the lead 10 minutes after the break when he received a pass from Hazard and beat Forster with a swerving shot from 25 metres.
Chelsea, who moved back above Tottenham Hotspur into fourth spot just one point off the leaders, had the opportunities to increase their tally while Southampton's best chance fell to Charlie Austin who headed over the bar. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ian Chadband)
