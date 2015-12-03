Dec 3 Southampton must pick themselves up from a humiliating 6-1 League Cup quarter-final defeat to Liverpool and get their Premier League campaign back on track against Aston Villa on Saturday, midfielder Steven Davis said.

The defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday was the third loss in a row for Southampton, who sit 10th in the league on 20 points after 14 games.

"It's important we pick ourselves up now and hopefully get back to winning ways on Saturday and make sure we get a reaction and that's the most important thing," Davis told the club's website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

"We don't want it to happen again. It's making sure it doesn't happen again and how you go about that is making sure we work harder.

"I think it's good to have a game so soon."

Davis said it was crucial to tighten up at the back ahead of the visit of Villa, who are rooted to the bottom of the league with five points.

"It's important we just get back to basics maybe and get back to doing what we were good at and make sure we work hard and get back to keeping clean sheets and hopefully winning games," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)