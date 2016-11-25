SHOWCASE-Soccer-Everton set sights on transfer targets as Europe beckons
Nov 25 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Everton 1-1 Southampton (Premier League, April, 2016) Southampton 0-3 Everton (Premier League, August, 2015) Everton 1-0 Southampton (Premier League, April, 2015) Southampton 3-0 Everton (Premier League, December, 2014) Southampton 2-0 Everton (Premier League, April, 2014) Everton 2-1 Southampton (Premier League, December, 2013) Southampton 0-0 Everton (Premier League, January, 2013) Everton 3-1 Southampton (Premier League, Septempter, 2012) Southampton 2-2 Everton (Premier League, February, 2005) Everton 1-0 Southampton (Premier League, October, 2004)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Southampton - W D L L D
Everton - D L W L D
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
6/5 Southampton to win
13/5 Everton to win
11/5 Match ends in a draw
Correct Score:
Southampton: 13/2 1-0, 9/1 2-0, 8/1 2-1, 18/1 3-0, 16/1 3-1, 28/1 3-2
Everton: 9/1 1-0, 18/1 2-0, 11/1 2-1, 40/1 3-0, 33/1 3-1, 40/1 3-2
Draw: 17/1 0-0, 6/1 1-1, 16/1 2-2, 66/1 3-3
First Goal:
9/2 Charlie Austin, 5/1 Shane Long, 5/1 Romelu Lukaku, 11/2 Jay Rodriguez, 6/1 Nathan Redmond, 13/2 Dusan Tadic, 15/2 Sofiane Boufal, 8/1 Enner Valencia, 9/1 Ross Barkley, 9/1 Yannick Bolasie.
(Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
