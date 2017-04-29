* Jakupovic saves 91st minute Tadic penalty to help Hull earn a point in 0-0 draw with Southampton

* Hull's Grosicki hit the post with a freekick in the sixth minute

* Grosicki tested Forster with a long range effort in the 45th

* Southampton failed to register a single shot on target in the first half

* Southampton visit Liverpool next, Hull host Sunderland

SOUTHAMPTON 0 HULL CITY 0

April 29 Relegation-threatened Hull City earned their first point on the road in six games after goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic saved a late penalty in a goalless draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Southampton's Dusan Tadic failed to convert from the spot in the 91st minute after Hull midfielder Alfred N'Diaye committed a foul during a corner.

The visitors came close to break the deadlock in the first half at St Mary's with winger Kamil Grosicki's freekick hitting the post before testing goalkeeper Fraser Forster with a long range effort.

Hull, in 17th place and three points clear of the drop zone, held on to a draw with a tight defensive display despite substitutes Shane Long and Josh Sims doing their best to snatch at late win for Southampton. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)