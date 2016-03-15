Three into two won't go in Champions League race
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.
Sadio Mane's red card for serious foul play in Southampton's Premier League game against Stoke City on Saturday has been overturned, the Football Association said on Tuesday.
Mane was sent off by referee Lee Mason in the dying minutes of the match, which Southampton won 2-1, after clashing with Stoke's Erik Pieters.
Southampton appealed against the decision and an independent commission upheld the challenge, the FA said on its website.
The Senegal striker will not now have to serve any suspension and is available for Southampton's next match, at home to Liverpool on Sunday.
(Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.
MELBOURNE The Australian cricket board faces an uphill battle to convince players to jettison a revenue-sharing model that has underpinned the game's development for 20 years, according to former union boss Tim May, who brokered the landmark deal in 1997.