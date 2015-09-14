Southampton manager Ronald Koeman wants his side to become more clinical in front of goal if they are to start picking up three points on a more consistent basis.

Southampton have won just once in five matches this season and played out a goalless draw against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday, where the Saints managed just four shots on target out of 10 overall.

"We had the experience from last year and we knew we will have a lot of possession and then it's always important what you make out of that ball possession and that was not enough," Koeman was quoted as saying by British media.

"Not enough to score the goal.

"The best chance maybe was in the first half for Jay Rodriguez, and not good enough in the final part in attacking, not clinical enough. Sometimes we make too difficult choices in our final pass," he added.

The Dutchman acknowledged that his side's defending has been a big positive this season, having kept three clean sheets in the Premier League.

"That's positive, because in my opinion it starts always at the back and a clean sheet normally makes a winning game. But we have to realise that we have to create more," he said of an attack that has scored five league goals.

