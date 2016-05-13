LONDON Ronald Koeman, one of the bookmakers' favourites to replace Roberto Martinez as manager of Everton, said on Friday that he expects to stay at Southampton.

The former Dutch international has enjoyed two successful seasons at the club, who are once more in seventh place and could again qualify for the Europa League after Sunday's final matches.

"Everybody knows I've one year's more contract," Koeman told a news conference. "We will sit together and analyse this season and talk about the future."

Asked directly if he would be staying, he replied "yes", adding: "It's good news that the club likes to continue (with me). Let's do our job this weekend and there's time enough next week to talk about the future of the club."

Southampton play at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

