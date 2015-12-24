Dec 24 Southampton manager Ronald Koeman criticised the scheduling of his side's next two Premier League matches, insisting the short turnaround will force him into making numerous changes.

Arsenal visit St Mary's Stadium for the late kick-off on Boxing Day (Saturday) and on Monday, the 12th-placed Saints will travel to London to face West Ham.

"It's less than 48 hours," the Dutch manager told the club's YouTube channel. "That's ridiculous this weekend."

Southampton's loss to Tottenham on Saturday was their fourth defeat in five league games. In Koeman's first season at the helm last year, the club finished seventh in the league.

Koeman said that players needed at least 48 hours to recover and recalled last year's holiday season fixtures involved four changes. This year the team might have to make more changes, he added.

While most of Europe's elite leagues enjoy a winter break, the Premier League has one of its busiest periods.

The lack of a winter break in England has drawn criticism from other managers including Koeman's countryman at Manchester United Louis van Gaal, who has previously described the schedule as "evil".

Some supporters of the festive season matches see it as a part of English football's tradition. Arsene Wenger had said he would "cry" if a winter break was introduced, insisting this was an important part of the League being popular around the world.

Earlier in December, Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce said he plans to take his Sunderland squad to Dubai in February to recover from the festive season fixtures. (Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)