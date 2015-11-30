Football - Manchester City v Southampton - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 28/11/15Shane Long celebrates after scoring the first goal for SouthamptonAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Southampton striker Shane Long is hopeful he did enough during Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Manchester City to start Wednesday's Capital One (League) Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.

The Irish international led the line against City with Southampton's top scorer Graziano Pelle suspended and he scored in the 49th minute, his first goal for the club in two months having been restricted by an ankle injury.

"It was nice being back up front again and to give the gaffer a different option," the former Hull City and Reading striker told the club's website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

"I feel good how I'm playing at the moment and hopefully I'm giving (the manager) a bit of a headache to put me in the starting 11.

"We'll rest up, recover and look forward to a big game against Liverpool. We've got a big enough squad now to deal with a good cup run and that's what we want to do."

