LONDON, Sept 20 French teenager Anthony Martial, having scored as a substitute on his Premier League debut in Manchester United's last game, added two more goals to earn his team a 3-2 win at Southampton on Sunday.

The victory took Louis van Gaal's side into second place, two points behind neighbours Manchester City.

Graziano Pelle put Southampton ahead in the 13th minute but Martial, who cost 36.3 million pounds ($56.39 million) from AS Monaco on the last day of the transfer window, equalised 10 minutes before halftime.

His second goal followed a dreadful backpass by Southampton's Japanese defender Maya Yoshida.

Juan Mata added United's third midway through the second half before Pelle gave his team late hope by heading in Sadio Mane's cross.

($1 = 0.6437 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Tongue)