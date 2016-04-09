A 3-1 home defeat of Newcastle United kept alive Southampton's hopes of playing European football next season and plunged the visitors closer to relegation on Saturday.

The win left the Saints in seventh place, two points behind West Ham United, while Newcastle are second from bottom, six points adrift of safety following their seventh defeat in eight games.

Coming off a 3-2 reverse at Norwich City and a 1-1 draw with arch-rivals Sunderland, visiting manager Rafa Benitez had hoped for a different outcome but was again unhappy with his team's performance.

"The last three games have been the same," said the former Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid boss who was appointed last month in a desperate attempt to avoid the drop.

"Second half we did much better but I'm really disappointed with the first half," he told the BBC. "Everyone needs to know we have a lot of people behind us and so we need to give everything.

"We have to show more character, like we did in the second half. We have four more games at home and need everyone's support there."

Poor Newcastle defending played a part in all three Southampton goals although the first was also down to Shane Long's individual skill after the Ireland striker scored an early opener following a dazzling solo run.

A comical slip by Daryl Janmaat, that also left the Dutch defender injured, gave Long and Dusan Tadic acres of space to set up Italy hitman Graziano Pelle in the 38th minute.

With Newcastle failing to muster a shot on target in the opening period, Victor Wanyama drilled in a rebound to make it 3-0 soon after the break after the visitors again failed to clear.

An Andros Townsend thunderbolt from 20 metres provided Newcastle with a consolation goal midway through the second half but the sizeable contingent of away fans had precious little else to cheer.

