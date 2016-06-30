June 30 Southampton have appointed former Nice and Lyon boss Claude Puel as their new manager on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 54-year-old, who arrived at Nice in July 2012 on an initial three-year deal, led them to a fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season.

Puel, who guided Olympique Lyon to their first Champions League semi-final in 2010, will succeed Dutchman Ronald Koeman, who moved from Southampton to Everton this month.

