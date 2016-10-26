Southampton's Nathan Redmond risked being benched by manager Claude Puel if he had not transitioned from a winger to a striker and the 22-year-old feels he was yet to fully rebuild his game.

Redmond, who joined the Saints during the close season, was told by the manager his playing system would not have place for wide players.

He has since scored three goals in nine Premier League starts to help his side to eighth in the table.

"I'm learning a new position. I'm playing up front," Redmond told British media. "Rome wasn't built in a day and neither will I transferring into becoming a striker. I'm learning daily in training and learning during the games as well.

"He (Puel) made it clear he wasn't going to play with wide players, but he also made it clear that he'd watched me before and seen me play, so he knew I had the potential to play there (up front).

"It was about trying it in pre-season and once it came to the first couple of games of the season he told me I was going to be playing there. It was either adapt and learn or sit on the sidelines, and I'm never going to shy away from a challenge."

Southampton host Sunderland in the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday night before they play fourth-placed Chelsea at home on Sunday.

