Southampton will have to raise their game if they are to beat already-relegated Middlesbrough in the Premier League on Saturday, defender Jack Stephens has said.

Southampton lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal on Wednesday and the 23-year-old defender is expecting a response from his side, who are 10th. "We've got to go into the Middlesbrough game confident of winning, which I am sure we will," he said.

"They are very solid at home and are not going to just roll over for us, even though they have just been relegated."

Southampton are on a rotten run in the league having gone five games without a win and failing to score in their last three. They host Manchester United and Stoke in their final two league games.

