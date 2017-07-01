FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2017 / 11:09 AM / a day ago

Southampton sign defender Bednarek from Lech Poznan

2 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Watford v Southampton - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 4/3/17 Southampton's Jack Stephens Reuters / Paul Hackett/ Livepic/ Files

REUTERS - Southampton have signed centre-back Jan Bednarek from Poland's Lech Poznan on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

"Jan is an extremely promising young player who possesses significant potential," Southampton vice-chairman Les Reed said in a statement about the player who represents Poland at the under-21 level.

"Jan provides additional depth to the impressive amount we have in that area, with Virgil van Dijk, Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens having all performed so impressively there last season."

Defender Stephens also signed a new five-year contract with Southampton on Saturday after breaking into the first team last season.

The 23-year-old formed a strong partnership with Yoshida in the heart of the Saints' defence, making 23 appearances for the south coast club after Van Dijk's season came to a premature end due to injury.

"I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay," Stephens told the club website.

"It feels like home to me. I have really enjoyed my time here and am now looking forward to the next five years."

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

