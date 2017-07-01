FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2017 / 10:44 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Southampton defender Stephens signs new five-year deal

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Southampton central defender Jack Stephens has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club after breaking into the first team last season.

The 23-year-old formed a strong partnership with Maya Yoshida in the heart of the Saints' defence, making 23 appearances for the south coast club after Virgil van Dijk's season came to a premature end due to injury.

"I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay," Stephens told the club website. (www.southamptonfc.com)

"It feels like home to me. I have really enjoyed my time here and am now looking forward to the next five years." (Reporting by Simon Jennings)

