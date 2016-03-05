March 5 Southampton 1 Sunderland 1

Southampton's Virgil van Dijk scored in stoppage time to earn his side a 1-1 draw with struggling Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.

Saints defender Jose Fonte was sent off 10 minutes from time before Sunderland substitute Jermain Defoe slid in his 14th goal of the season with six minutes left.

Sunderland, who lost the corresponding fixture 8-0 last season, looked set for a vital win in their battle to avoid relegation before Van Dijk struck with a neat finish three minutes into added time.

Sunderland are one point above the relegation zone and Southampton are eighth in the table. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)