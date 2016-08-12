LONDON Serbian playmaker Dusan Tadic has signed a new four-year deal with Southampton to extend his stay at the club until 2020, the Premier League side announced on Friday.

Since joining the Saints from Dutch club FC Twente two years ago, the 27-year-old has scored 13 goals, playing both in an advanced central position, as well as on either flank.

"I am really happy that I have signed a new contract," Tadic said in a statement issued by the club. "The club showed a lot of effort to keep me.

"There were also other possibilities, but we recognised that the best is that I stay in Southampton, and I want to mention they put in a lot of effort for that, and I appreciate that."

Southampton gave striker Shane Long a new four-year contract last month to keep him at St Mary's until 2020, while defender Ryan Bertrand also agreed to stay until 2021.

The club's executive director of football Les Reed had no doubts that Tadic would flourish further under new manager Claude Puel.

"Dusan has been an important part of our success in the past two seasons, with his creativity offering the team a valuable dimension," Reed said.

"However, it is not just his ability that makes him a key part of the squad, but also his commitment, determination and focus."

Southampton begin their Premier League campaign at home to Watford on Saturday.

