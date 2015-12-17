Dec 17 Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is looking forward to a reunion with Southampton and three points from Saturday's Premier League clash after the London side's 14-match unbeaten run ended last weekend.

The Belgium international enjoyed a fine first stint in England's top flight during his loan spell with Saints in the last campaign. His impressive performances sparked a tug-of-war between Spurs and the south-coast club in the close season.

Alderweireld, who eventually joined Tottenham on a five-year contract from Atletico Madrid for a fee reported to be 11.5 million pounds ($17.13 million), believes too much has been made of Southampton's five-game winless run in all competitions.

"I will be happy to play there again and to see all the guys but it's all about a good performance for us. I'm very thankful to Southampton and we helped each other," Alderweireld, 26, told his club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"They haven't got the results they would have wanted in the last couple of games but they are doing well. They have a very decent team and have played well this season.

"If you look player by player, it's a strong squad. They are consistent and capable of beating anyone and they have something special there. Graziano Pelle is a good player, Sadio Mane, Victor Wanyama, Dusan Tadic and I could keep going.

"(But) ... we'll do everything to get a good result at Southampton. We have to be positive, and... for the next game."

Alderweireld has drawn a lot of plaudits for his displays this season and has built a formidable centre-back partnership with Belgium team mate Jan Vertonghen that was a big factor in Spurs' long unbeaten run that was ended by Newcastle United.

"I'm very happy with how things have gone. There is something about how I feel here. I'm very lucky to be here, I'm very happy and the guys have helped me from day one, so any credit doesn't just go to me," Alderweireld said.

"They gave me confidence and that's one of the most important things in football, having the confidence to show your ability. I just hope I stay fit and we'll see what happens."

