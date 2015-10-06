Oct 6 Southampton's Victor Wanyama is keen to put his failed move to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window behind him and wants to progress with the Saints, the midfielder has said.

Wanyama has bridges to build with the club after failing to force through his move to North London and was left out of the Saints' 3-0 home win over Norwich City on Aug. 30 for not being 'mentally and physically good enough to play'.

The 24-year-old Kenyan has been offered a new five-year contract by the club, according to British media reports.

"I just don't want to remember that situation," Wanyama told the Daily Echo (www.dailyecho.co.uk). "Yes, sure, now I've forgotten what happened.

"I'm now progressing on my club and it's been good, so I'm looking forward to putting in good performances."

Southampton defeated Premier League champions Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and Wanyama labelled the victory as one of his best in a Saints shirt.

"This is special. We expected a very very tough game, and we came out here today and showed what we can do," Wanyama said.

"I think this is one of the best away wins. They're a really really difficult team to beat, especially at Stamford Bridge, so very glad to have the maximum points." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)