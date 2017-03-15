Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse hopes to carry the momentum gained from securing back-to-back Premier League victories for only the second time this season into Sunday's clash against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.
Southampton, who lost the League Cup final 3-2 to Manchester United last month, registered a couple of league wins on the road at Sunderland and Watford, scoring eight goals but conceding three in the process.
"It's been a whirlwind to be honest... Football revolves around momentum and I think we can carry that into the Tottenham game," Ward-Prowse told the club website. (www.southamptonfc.com)
Second-placed Tottenham are the only team with an unbeaten home record in England's top-flight, with 12 wins from 14 games this season.
Ward-Prowse, however, believes it is vital to collect maximum points before they head into the international break.
"They've got a bit of momentum themselves and I think it'll be an important game to win heading into that international break," the 22-year-old added.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.