SOUTHAMPTON 1 WATFORD 1

Aug 13 Nathan Redmond scored on his Southampton debut to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Watford in their opening Premier League match on Saturday.

Etienne Capoue put Watford ahead after nine minutes, firing home from 12 metres following a neat knockdown by Troy Deeney.

Redmond equalised for the hosts with an angled strike after Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes punched out a corner straight to him after 58 minutes.

Watford defender Ben Watson, on the pitch for 12 minutes as a substitute, was sent off for pulling back Southampton forward Shane Long 14 minutes from time and Redmond had a late effort ruled out for offside. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Brian Homewood)