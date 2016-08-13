Soccer-Allardyce 'quits as Palace manager' - British media
LONDON, May 23 Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager days after ensuring the club's Premier League survival, British media reports said on Tuesday.
SOUTHAMPTON 1 WATFORD 1
Aug 13 Nathan Redmond scored on his Southampton debut to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Watford in their opening Premier League match on Saturday.
Etienne Capoue put Watford ahead after nine minutes, firing home from 12 metres following a neat knockdown by Troy Deeney.
Redmond equalised for the hosts with an angled strike after Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes punched out a corner straight to him after 58 minutes.
Watford defender Ben Watson, on the pitch for 12 minutes as a substitute, was sent off for pulling back Southampton forward Shane Long 14 minutes from time and Redmond had a late effort ruled out for offside. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Brian Homewood)
LONDON, May 23 Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager days after ensuring the club's Premier League survival, British media reports said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, May 23 A minute's silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb attack will be observed before the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday between Manchester United and Ajax, UEFA has announced.