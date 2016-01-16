Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
LONDON James Ward-Prowse scored twice as Southampton beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0 at St Mary's on Saturday for a convincing third successive Premier League home victory.
The midfielder got Ronald Koeman's Saints off to a quick start with a goal from a free kick after five minutes and added his second from the penalty spot in the 35th after Matt Targett was fouled.
Dusan Tadic made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute in a game between two sides whose previous clashes had produced few goals.
Eight of the 11 previous Premier League meetings between the two had finished either goalless or 1-0, with just three goals in their most recent five league encounters.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.