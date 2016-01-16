Football Soccer - Southampton v West Bromwich Albion - Barclays Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 16/1/16Dusan Tadic celebrates after scoring the third goal for SouthamptonMandatory Credit: Action Images / Matthew ChildsLivepic

Football Soccer - Southampton v West Bromwich Albion - Barclays Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 16/1/16James Ward Prowse scores the second goal for Southampton from a penalty kickMandatory Credit: Action Images / Matthew ChildsLivepic

LONDON James Ward-Prowse scored twice as Southampton beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0 at St Mary's on Saturday for a convincing third successive Premier League home victory.

The midfielder got Ronald Koeman's Saints off to a quick start with a goal from a free kick after five minutes and added his second from the penalty spot in the 35th after Matt Targett was fouled.

Dusan Tadic made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute in a game between two sides whose previous clashes had produced few goals.

Eight of the 11 previous Premier League meetings between the two had finished either goalless or 1-0, with just three goals in their most recent five league encounters.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)