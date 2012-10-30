LONDON Southampton are investigating allegations goalkeeper Artur Boruc threw a water bottle into the crowd during their defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the club said in a statement.

The Poland international is alleged to have tossed the bottle into the crowd during the first half of Tottenham's 2-1 win that left Southampton 19th in the Premier League.

"The club takes such allegations extremely seriously and will deal with the matter in the appropriate manner," Southampton said in a statement.

"Southampton Football Club can confirm that it is investigating allegations of an incident involving Artur Boruc that occurred towards the end of the first half during Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspur."

Boruc, a former Celtic keeper, joined Southampton on a free transfer in September after leaving Italian club Fiorentina.

