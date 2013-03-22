Poland's national soccer team goalkeeper Artur Boruc saves a ball during their training session for the Euro 2008 tournament in Vienna June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Zolles

WARSAW Southampton goalkeeper Artur Boruc has said he threw a water bottle into a crowd of his own team's supporters during a Premier League match in October because racist comments had been directed at him.

Manager Nigel Adkins benched the Poland international after he tossed the bottle at his own fans during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win in October.

"I did blame myself because I gave Atkins a reason to sit me on the bench," Boruc told the Polish daily Rzeczpospolita. "But I won't say I regret it because I heard unpleasant words directed at me. Racist words."

Boruc, known for his hot temper, is scheduled to start in goal in Poland's Group H match against Ukraine on Friday, a crucial match for the two neighbours who co-hosted the Euro 2012 tournament.

He was dismissed from the Polish squad by the previous manager over a drinking incident.

(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by John Mehaffey)