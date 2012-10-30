Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
LONDON Oct 30 Southampton are investigating allegations goalkeeper Artur Boruc threw a water bottle into the crowd during their defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the club said in a statement.
The Poland international is alleged to have tossed the bottle into the crowd during the first half of Tottenham's 2-1 win that left Southampton 19th in the Premier League.
"The club takes such allegations extremely seriously and will deal with the matter in the appropriate manner," Southampton said in a statement.
"Southampton Football Club can confirm that it is investigating allegations of an incident involving Artur Boruc that occurred towards the end of the first half during Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspur."
Boruc, a former Celtic keeper, joined Southampton on a free transfer in September after leaving Italian club Fiorentina. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid 12th European Cup and third Champions League triumph in four years on Saturday, becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the competition’s expanded format, demonstrated their power over the rest of Europe.