Soccer-Villareal sign striker Unal from Man City
June 1 Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
WARSAW, March 22 Southampton goalkeeper Artur Boruc has said he threw a water bottle into a crowd of his own team's supporters during a Premier League match in October because racist comments had been directed at him.
Manager Nigel Adkins benched the Poland international after he tossed the bottle at his own fans during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win in October.
"I did blame myself because I gave Atkins a reason to sit me on the bench," Boruc told the Polish daily Rzeczpospolita. "But I won't say I regret it because I heard unpleasant words directed at me. Racist words."
Boruc, known for his hot temper, is scheduled to start in goal in Poland's Group H match against Ukraine on Friday, a crucial match for the two neighbours who co-hosted the Euro 2012 tournament.
He was dismissed from the Polish squad by the previous manager over a drinking incident.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by John Mehaffey)
MADRID, June 1 Once famous for his extravagant stepovers and ability to leave defenders in his wake, Cristiano Ronaldo has this season evolved from fleet-footed winger to penalty box predator extraordinaire.