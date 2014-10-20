LONDON Oct 20 The adage about London buses springs to mind when thinking of Southampton midfielder Jack Cork - you wait all day for one, then two come at once.

After a three-year barren spell in front of goal, the 25-year-old has now scored three goals in a matter of weeks, the latest coming in Saints' stupendous 8-0 thrashing of Sunderland on Saturday.

"It's strange," he smiled. "Three goals already is amazing for me... hopefully I can keep this form going."

Cork payed due tribute to fellow midfielder Dusan Tadic who buzzed all over the pitch on Saturday, wreaking havoc with the miserable Sunderland back four.

"I think he set up almost all the goals in the game," Cork said. "He's a great player and luckily for me he put it right on my foot.

"I didn't get the best contact but it still went in."

Now, though, Cork said the Saints were determined to stay grounded.

"It's strange because it was 8-0, but we don't want to get too carried away and then lose the next game. After Arsenal we got our heads down and went again," he said of the Capital One (League) Cup victory.

"We need to have a good week training now ahead of Stoke. Every game at home is a great opportunity and it's nice to have these two home games in a row before the cup game.

"That will then be another opportunity to try and do well in another competition." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)