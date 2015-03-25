LONDON, March 25 Southampton and England goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

"A scan on Monday showed the goalkeeper had suffered damage to his left patellar tendon with the injury and resultant surgery ruling him out for the remainder of this season," the Premier League club said on their website (www.saintsfc.co.uk) on Wednesday.

"A longer-term prediction of when Forster will return to action will be made following further assessment once the effects of his operation have settled down."

Forster, in his first season at Southampton after joining from Celtic, suffered the injury in the win over Burnley on Saturday and his absence is a big blow to Ronald Koeman's side, as well as England manager Roy Hodgson. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez)