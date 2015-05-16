LONDON Aston Villa were on the receiving end of a 6-1 thrashing at Southampton with Sadio Mane scoring the quickest hat-trick in the top flight but still joined Leicester City in celebrating their Premier League survival on Saturday.

Leicester, who drew 0-0 at Sunderland, can look forward to another season among English soccer's elite after Steve Bruce's relegation-threatened Hull City lost 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Hull will now have to beat Manchester United in their final game to have any chance of avoiding the drop.

Northeastern rivals Sunderland and Newcastle United, who took the lead against relegated Queens Park Rangers before falling to a 2-1 defeat, also remain in danger.

Hull are 18th with 34 points and must hope that Newcastle, two points ahead in 17th, fail to win at home to West Ham United.

Failing that, Hull will need Sunderland -- who have a game in hand -- to lose both of their final two encounters at Arsenal on Wednesday and Chelsea next Sunday.

It was a day of mixed emotions for Tim Sherwood's Villa who were mauled by Southampton in the day's early fixture where Senegal forward Mane rewrote the record books with the fastest ever hat-trick in the English top-flight inside three minutes.

His treble was timed at two minutes and 56 seconds, breaking Scotland striker Graham Leggat's record of three minutes for Fulham in a club record 10–1 win over Ipswich Town in 1963.

Villa's gloom, however, was lifted by Hull's defeat at White Hart Lane, with Tottenham completing a comfortable victory with second-half goals from Nacer Chadli and Danny Rose.

It was hard result to swallow for Hull boss Bruce, whose preparations for the game were hindered when midfielder Jake Livermore was suspended after testing positive for cocaine.

Bruce must now conjure an improbable victory against his former team to avoid dropping out of the division.

"We must believe we can beat United, which is always going to be difficult," the former Old Trafford stalwart told Sky Sports.

"We have still got ourselves a chance, we are at home, but it will be a tall order. Is there one final twist? Can we upset the apple cart. Lets hope we can do it."

Hull's defeat completed a remarkable act of escapology for Nigel Pearson's Leicester, who were bottom at Christmas and seven points adrift of safety at the beginning of April, before going on a life-saving run of six wins in eight matches.

"A lot of people wrote us off a couple of months ago, and I feel we've proved a lot of people wrong," Leicester captain Wes Morgan said.

Both Leicester and Villa have 38 points, with one game to play.

Leicester's 0-0 draw with Sunderland edged their opponents closer to safety, but there could still be a sting in the tail for Dick Advocaat's team, who face daunting final fixtures and have a worse goal difference than Hull.

Newcastle's brief celebrations were dampened at Loftus Road when Emmanuel Riviere's first goal for the club was cancelled out by a second-half leveller for QPR from Matt Phillips and stunning winner from distance from Leroy Fer.

It was a ninth defeat in the last 10 games for Newcastle manager John Carver, who knows the stakes could not be higher for next week's decisive finale.

"It's a do or die situation," he said. "We have to manage that pressure and manage that focus."

Elsewhere, Everton fought back after Stewart Downing gave West Ham United the lead to win 2-1 with goals from Leon Osman and a last-minute winner from Romelu Lukaku. Stoke City drew 0-0 with relegated Burnley.

(Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer/Alan Baldwin)