Switzerland's national ice hockey team head coach Ralph Krueger reacts during the second period of the Skoda Cup ice hockey tournament against Germany in Lausanne February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

Ralph Krueger's appointment as Southampton chairman will bring stability to the Premier League club but manager Mauricio Pochettino does not expect guarantees over his future, he said on Friday.

Canadian-born German Krueger, who has just returned from the Sochi Olympics where he helped Team Canada win the ice hockey gold medal, took over the role vacated by former chairman Nicola Cortese on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old Krueger had been working at Southampton on an informal basis after Cortese left in January and Pochettino hopes the appointment will end a period of upheaval at the club.

"It is clear that this club needs tranquillity after all the upheaval that happened at the beginning of January," Pochettino told a news conference on Friday.

"It's obvious that it's something that makes the fans and everyone involved with the club a bit calmer," the Argentine said.

"We can plan for the future in a more calm and relaxed manner. But I've always remained calm, regardless of the situation that the club was going through.

"What's clear right now is that the club is going through a time in terms of there being a new set of people leading us."

Pochettino enjoyed a close relationship with Cortese and there were fears among Southampton fans that he would leave at the end of the season.

Yet according to local media reports the club is now working on a deal to keep the former Espanyol manager at St Mary's.

"I do have one more year on my contract, don't I?" Pochettino said. "That also doesn't guarantee anything in football either.

"A lot of decisions need to be made for the future of the club, and there are a lot of issues that need to be spoken about.

"I, as the first team manager, know what my focus is, and that is to have the best for our senior team. The changes do not disturb my job in any way."

Ninth-placed Southampton host Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday, a side they have not lost to at home in the top flight for 20 years, but they will be without injured midfielders Jack Cork and Victor Wanyama.

Croatian defender Dejan Lovren, who was unwell at the start of the week, is expected to feature and, with nine games remaining, Pochettino is hoping to finish the Premier League season with a flourish.

"There are two months left in this competition, so we need to focus on the league," he added.

"We're ninth right now, so we want to be eighth or seventh and to try to climb positions as much as we can."

