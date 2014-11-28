Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (L) celebrates after he scored the winning goal as Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng reacts during their Champions League Group E soccer match in Manchester, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

SOUTHAMPTON, England When champions Manchester City visit Southampton for Sunday's clash they will be looking to the Premier League's leading goalscorer to breach the meanest defence in the country.

Argentine Sergio Aguero has 17 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions. It is a spectacular record which would have most teams nervous at the prospect.

Southampton's strengths match up perfectly, though. The Saints are in second spot -- one place above their visitors -- and have conceded six goals in their first dozen league matches.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster has recorded a league-leading seven clean sheets.

With such a potent striker gunning for such a solid defence, something has to give.

But far from wincing at the prospect of Aguero terrorising his team, Southampton manager Ronald Koeman is positively relishing the prospect.

"We have a strong defence and it's a nice challenge," Koeman told reporters at Southampton's new 40 million pounds ($62.49 million)Staplewood training centre on the edge of the New Forest.

"You can't give them no attention for one second, you need that attention during 90-95 minutes and that's a great challenge for our defenders."

LURKING DANGER

City are no one-man side, however, and Koeman is aware danger lurks in every position.

"They have great, world-class players. Aguero is making the difference in the last few weeks. That's a quality for the big teams because they have players who will decide and win games by themselves, that's the most dangerous point of City.

"If they would like to repeat the title they have to win, that's the pressure on big clubs," he added.

From being the surprise package of the season, Southampton are adapting to life shouldering a little pressure of their own.

"If we want to do better than last season, this period is important," Koeman said. "We know if we like to do something special this season we need to win these type of games.

"Every person has his own opinion about the team. I think we have a strong team, play with good organisation.

"On Sunday we play one of the teams who can win the title... but it is not easy to beat Southampton, and we will show that on Sunday."

Saints are likely to be without Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis, who Koeman rated doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Chelsea, who visit Sunderland on Saturday, lead the table with 32 points, ahead of Southampton on 26 and City on 24.

