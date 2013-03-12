UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
March 12 Southampton have been charged with failing to control their players after a penalty decision against them during their 0-0 Premier League draw at Norwich City, the FA said on Tuesday.
Southampton players mobbed referee Mark Clattenburg when he pointed to the spot in the third minute of stoppage time on Saturday after deciding Luke Shaw had fouled Grant Holt, who then had his penalty superbly saved by keeper Artur Boruc.
"The club has until 4pm (1600 GMT) on Friday 15 March to respond to the charge," the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com).
Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)