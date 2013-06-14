June 14 Southampton have signed Croatia defender Dejan Lovren for an initial transfer fee of eight million euros ($10.67 million), his Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon said on Friday.

Lovren has agreed a four-year deal with the English Premier League club and the fee could eventually rise to 10 million euros if bonuses are added.

"After three and a half years in France it was a dream of mine to play in the Premier League," the 23-year-old told the Southampton website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

"I have it in my mind to do something big and I see the same thing in the club. We are a young team and I am a young player so I hope I will stay here for a long time."

Lovren made 102 appearances for Lyon after leaving Dynamo Zagreb in January 2010. He helped them win the French Cup last season and finish third to qualify for the Champions League.

He was left out of the side towards the end of the campaign, however, after criticising the club and the management team.

Lovren is the second defender to leave Lyon in the close season after the contract of France right back Anthony Reveillere came to an end.

Southampton finished 14th in the 20-team Premier League last term.

