SOUTHAMPTON England Jan 16 Mauricio Pochettino will not follow Southampton's chief executive out the door, but will instead stay at the helm of the Premier League club, he said on Thursday.

Speculation had mounted that the Argentine would quit after Nicola Cortese, the man credited with driving Southampton's renaissance as a force in England, resigned on Wednesday.

Pochettino had suggested last May that he would also leave were Cortese to quit St Mary's, but the 41-year-old said on Thursday that he was "100% committed" to Southampton.

"I have a professional responsibility to everyone at the club, and the fans," he told reporters.

Club owner Katharina Liebherr has taken the role of non-executive chairman and a search has begun for a Chief Executive Officer. (Editing by Ossian Shine)