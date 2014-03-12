March 12 Southampton have appointed an international ice hockey coach as their new chairman, the English Premier League soccer club announced on Wednesday.

Ralph Krueger, who has just returned from the Sochi Olympics where he helped Team Canada win the gold medal, takes over the role vacated by Nicola Cortese in January, the club added on their website (www.saintsfc.co.uk). (Writing by Ossian Shine; Editing by Ken Ferris)