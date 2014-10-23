SOUTHAMPTON, England Oct 23 If Ronald Koeman has his way, Stoke City had better strap on body armour and crash helmets for their visit to Southampton at the weekend as he wants his side to step up from the 8-0 rout of Sunderland.

"I think we can start the game better than we did last weekend," the burly Dutch manager smiled when asked to assess his third-placed team's rollicking performance last Saturday.

"It is difficult to say that, when you win 8-0 -- but that is my job. It is one thing to say 'we have to start better', but then I showed them some clips so..."

Southampton, behind only Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League, welcome 10th-placed Stoke to St Mary's Stadium at 1400 GMT on Saturday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)